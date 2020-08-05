Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $387.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,882 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.