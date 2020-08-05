Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 21,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.