Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,109 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Citigroup by 78.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 135.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,643,000 after buying an additional 1,923,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. 182,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,258,014. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

