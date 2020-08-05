Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of J2 Global worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,580. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

