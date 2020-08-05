Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 134,745 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

