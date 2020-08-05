Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,134 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PPL by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 17,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

