Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 333,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 372,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after buying an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 596,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 15,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $40,947,215.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 6,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,206. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

