Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,941 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 421,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,617. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

