Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after purchasing an additional 478,371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,102,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 556,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,468,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,375,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. 9,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,076. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

