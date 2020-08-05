Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. 26,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

