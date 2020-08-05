Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. 185,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,338. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

