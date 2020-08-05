Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,043,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after buying an additional 124,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,830. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.59. 891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $167.46. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

