Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.58 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,076.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 319,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 12,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

