Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,881 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.81. 2,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,942. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

