Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,471 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFG. Cfra dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE AFG traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

