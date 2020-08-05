Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.44 Million in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 88.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. 98,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,571. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

