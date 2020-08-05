Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.64 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 3,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,468. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

