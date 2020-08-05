Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,613,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $11,110,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 535.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,915 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $8,935,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,456.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 134,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $1,908,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.