Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 21,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,851. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

