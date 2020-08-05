Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. 946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

