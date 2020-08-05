Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of American National Insurance worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,781,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American National Insurance by 929.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American National Insurance by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American National Insurance by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ANAT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 1,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

