Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $36,357,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $37,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

OC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,381. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

