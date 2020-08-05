Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,660 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $18,687,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 829,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,687. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

