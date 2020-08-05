Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.46. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.