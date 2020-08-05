Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,620 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.22% of Oxford Industries worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 143,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Oxford Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $80.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $717.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

