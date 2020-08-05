Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,726 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $34,406,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

IOSP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. CL King decreased their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

