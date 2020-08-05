Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 182,559 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 182,559 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,125. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

