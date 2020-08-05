Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 29,526 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of Cactus worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,053,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 18.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 918,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.47. Cactus Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

