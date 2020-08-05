Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 32,190 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,609 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,499. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

