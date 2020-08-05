Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,558 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 0.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 1.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $164.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,292 shares of company stock worth $2,451,140 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

