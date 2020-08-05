Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 38,540 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Sally Beauty worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,570. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.