Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,028 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,673. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

