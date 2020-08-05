Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $1.31 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

