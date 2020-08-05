Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $1.44 Million Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,165,000 after purchasing an additional 203,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Lendingtree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.50. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,674. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.67, a P/E/G ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $392.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $14,054,510. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

