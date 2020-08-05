Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 1,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

