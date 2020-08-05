Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,737 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 347,886 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

TSN traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 22,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

