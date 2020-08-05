Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 3,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

