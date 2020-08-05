Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,158 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of HMS worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HMS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,586,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HMS by 18.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,400. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.