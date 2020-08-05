Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up approximately 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,809,000 after purchasing an additional 183,796 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. 981,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

