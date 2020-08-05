Hedera Hashgraph Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $218.14 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,033,144,576 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

