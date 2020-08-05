HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0001

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $102,792.51 and approximately $167.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank and Token Store.

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LBank, IDEX, Bibox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

