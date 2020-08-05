Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HIBRF remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.