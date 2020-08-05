Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires 190,070 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,933.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $28,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,233,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,357,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

