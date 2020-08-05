Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1,204.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. 4,931,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,125. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

