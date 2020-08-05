Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,629. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.