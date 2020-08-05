Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. 1,334,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.