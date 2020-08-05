Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $35.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $35,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.89. 1,721,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,230. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

