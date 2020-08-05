Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3,564.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 550,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 58,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 3,374,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

