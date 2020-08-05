Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 1,615,086 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615,086 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 10,052,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,403,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

