Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 195,672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 12,701,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,806,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.